'Kacha Badam' Fame Bhuban Badyakar Hospitalized After Road Accident

‘Kacha Badam’ fame Bhuban Badyakar met with an accident on Monday evening and has been admitted to a hospital.

As per reports, the incident took place near his home in Birbhum district's Dubrajpur in West Bengal while he was learning to drive his second-hand car which he purchased recently. He sustained injuries on his chest and head and is currently undergoing treatment at Super Speciality Hospital.

Badyakar earned overnight fame after his song Kacha Badam went viral on social media and internet alike. He had composed the song to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which has over 50 million views.

Bhuban’s family of five includes his wife, two sons and a daughter. He sells peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items.

However, after finding fame, he said he doesn’t intend to continue selling peanuts anymore.