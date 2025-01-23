Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & Wife Got Clean Chit in MUDA Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been given a clean chit by the Lokayukta in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. The anti-corruption watchdog reportedly found no evidence implicating the Chief Minister or his wife, Parvathi, in the alleged irregularities.

Advertisment

Findings of the Lokayukta Investigation

The investigation, led by Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh, examined the denotification and conversion of 3.16 acres of land under Survey No. 464, which resulted in the acquisition of 14 sites by MUDA. While the report identified procedural violations by MUDA commissioners and revenue officials, it concluded that CM Siddaramaiah had no involvement in the matter.

The Lokayukta has recommended seeking legal advice regarding further action against the officials found to have flouted regulations. The final report will be submitted to the court on January 27.

Complainant’s Response

Despite the clean chit, Snehamayi Krishna, the primary complainant in the case, expressed skepticism over the findings. She asserted that such violations could not have occurred without the influence of the Chief Minister.

“The clean chit was expected, but this does not change the facts. The fight for accountability will continue,” she stated.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Reaction

When asked about the Lokayukta’s findings, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he was unaware of the details of the report. He refrained from making further comments on the matter.

Parallel Investigations and Legal Developments

The Karnataka High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on January 27 regarding petitions seeking a CBI probe into the case. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting an investigation into the financial aspects of the alleged irregularities.

With multiple agencies examining different facets of the MUDA land case, the matter remains under legal scrutiny despite the Lokayukta’s findings. The outcome of the ongoing judicial and investigative proceedings will determine the final course of action.