Karnataka: Colleges to Remain Shut Till Feb 16 Amid Hijab Row

The colleges under the Higher Education Department in Karnataka will remain shut till Wednesday (February 16), announced the state government as the high court will continue hearing petitions challenging the hijab ban.

Universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) will remain shut till February 16. The institutions have been directed to conduct online classes.

However, no instructions have been given regarding the pre-university colleges that are for classes 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 1-10 will reopen from Monday, February 14 as the high court gave an interim order restraining students from wearing any religious garments.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Stating that law and order should be maintained at all costs and measures should be taken to ensure that there is no incitement from outside, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said officials have been directed to be on the field and monitor the situation in their designated areas.

Meanwhile, in Udupi security forces held a flag march as tense calm prevailed over the district that has been the epicentre of pro and anti-hijab protests.