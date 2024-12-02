Key Issues Discussed As Assam CM Calls On PM Modi In Delhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit, which will be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25, 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a formal invitation to the Prime Minister during a meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Modi has also confirmed his participation as the chief guest at the mega Jhumur performance, a significant cultural event scheduled during the summit. Chief Minister Sarma shared details of the discussions on social media expressing his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s acceptance.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi in Delhi
"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Chief Minister Sarma wrote in his tweet. The meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes, allowed Sarma to brief Prime Minister Modi on the ongoing development initiatives in Assam. The Assam Chief Minister also sought the Prime Minister’s valuable guidance on various key developmental issues, particularly those related to infrastructure and investment in the state.
Himanta Biswa Sarma calls upon EAM Dr S Jaishankar
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also invited Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar to attend the summit. During the meeting, Sarma sought the ministry’s cooperation for the event.
Himanta Biswa Sarma invites Jaishankar to Advantage Assam 2.0
The Assam government has decided to organize a massive global investor’s summit next year. First held in 2018, this will be the second instalment of the event that will see investors from around the world and across India flock to the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the summit will officially be known as “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” and will be held over two days—February 24 and 25.