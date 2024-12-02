Key Issues Discussed As Assam CM Calls On PM Modi In Delhi

2 /4

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi in Delhi

"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Chief Minister Sarma wrote in his tweet. The meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes, allowed Sarma to brief Prime Minister Modi on the ongoing development initiatives in Assam. The Assam Chief Minister also sought the Prime Minister’s valuable guidance on various key developmental issues, particularly those related to infrastructure and investment in the state.