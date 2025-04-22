Khadi Goes Big: KVIC Crosses Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Turnover for First Time

In a historic achievement, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has crossed a turnover of ₹1.70 lakh crore for the first time since India’s independence, according to provisional figures released by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for FY 2024–25.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, while unveiling the data at the commission’s headquarters in Rajghat, New Delhi, on Monday, said the growth reflects remarkable strides across production, sales, and rural employment. Over the past 11 years, Khadi and Village Industries have witnessed a 347% rise in production and a 447% surge in sales. Employment generation in the sector has increased by 49.23%, with 1.94 crore people now engaged in Khadi-linked livelihoods.

“This milestone is a testament to the vision of a self-reliant India rooted in Bapu’s legacy. Initiatives like ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ have strengthened the rural economy and expanded the reach of Khadi,” Kumar said.

Production in FY 2024–25 rose to ₹1.16 lakh crore from ₹26,109 crore in 2013–14. Sales grew from ₹31,154 crore to ₹1.70 lakh crore in the same period. Notably, Delhi’s iconic Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan reported record sales of ₹110.01 crore, more than double its 2013–14 figure of ₹51.02 crore.

The Khadi apparel segment also posted significant growth. Production surged by 366%, from ₹811 crore to ₹3,783 crore, while sales climbed by 561%, from ₹1,081 crore to ₹7,145 crore—attributed in large part to nationwide promotion, particularly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) remains a key driver of rural enterprise, with over 10.18 lakh micro-units established and more than 90 lakh jobs created since its inception. The scheme has disbursed ₹27,166 crore in margin money subsidies.

Under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana, support for rural micro-industries has also expanded. The budget was raised by 134% to ₹60 crore for FY 2025–26. KVIC has distributed over 2.87 lakh machines and toolkits for pottery, beekeeping, incense-making, and handicrafts to promote self-employment.

Women continue to play a pivotal role in the Khadi ecosystem. Of the 7.43 lakh individuals trained in the last decade, over 4.27 lakh (57.45%) were women. Women also account for 80% of Khadi artisans, whose wages have increased by 275% over the past 11 years—doubling in the last three alone.

“The achievements of KVIC are more than just numbers. They reflect a rural resurgence powered by enterprise, skill development, and economic empowerment. This growth lays a strong foundation toward India’s aspiration of becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2047,” Kumar added.

