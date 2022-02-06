Lata Mangeshkar Cremated With Full State Honours

The last rites of legendary playback singer Lata mangeshkar were held with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday.

Her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the pyre. The national tricolour in which her body was draped, was later handed over to her nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar by the defence personnel.

She passed away today morning due to multiple organ failure. She was hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19 in January. She was 92.

Though having recovered from COVID-19 the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and others paid their last respects to the Bharat Ratna awardee in Mumbai.

The Centre had announced two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to the departed soul.

Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films in her career that spanned more than seven decades.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.