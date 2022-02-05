Lata Mangeshkar's Health Deteriorates Once Again, Put On Ventilator

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has reportedly deteriorated once again after previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

As per reports, Mangeshkar (92) is currently in the ICU and has been put on ventilator support due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation.

On January 8, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after her diagnosis. She had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.

The legendary singer was recently removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement, however now, her health has once again taken a turn for the worse.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

One of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.