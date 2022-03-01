"Leave Kyiv Urgently Today": India Tells Citizens In Ukraine

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi also held a high-level meeting over the Ukraine crisis yesterday. He said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure.

Moreover, 'Special Envoys', including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh, will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The Centre has also launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country.