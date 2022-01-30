Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Recovers From Covid-19

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who had been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has finally recovered, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Tope said, “I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment”.

Lovingly referred to as ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has also sung in many Indian and foreign languages.

One of Indian cinema’s iconic singers, Lata Mageshkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 2001.

Over the past month, her team had regularly shared updates on her health to dismiss any rumours.