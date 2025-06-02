Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Top Stories National

LIC Tops PSU Profit Charts with Record Rs 19,013 Crore in Q4 FY25

LIC’s robust performance placed it ahead of all other state-run firms in the January-March period. Close behind was the State Bank of India (SBI), which reported a quarterly profit of ₹18,643 crore.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as the most profitable public sector enterprise in the fourth quarter of FY25, posting a record net profit of ₹19,013 crore — a 38% increase over the ₹13,763 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Advertisment

LIC’s robust performance placed it ahead of all other state-run firms in the January-March period. Close behind was the State Bank of India (SBI), which reported a quarterly profit of ₹18,643 crore. However, when it comes to full-year profits, SBI took the lead with ₹70,901 crore in FY25, compared to LIC’s ₹48,151 crore.

Among other top profit-making PSUs in Q4 were Coal India (₹9,604 crore), Power Finance Corporation (₹8,358 crore), and NTPC (₹7,897 crore). In the oil and energy sector, Indian Oil Corporation reported a profit of ₹7,265 crore, followed by ONGC at ₹6,448 crore. Other significant contributors included REC Ltd (₹4,304 crore), Power Grid Corporation (₹4,143 crore), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (₹1,251 crore).

LIC’s strong earnings performance also triggered investor enthusiasm. On May 28, the company’s shares surged 8% to close at ₹942.55 on the BSE, with an intraday jump of 8.83% to ₹948. This rally added ₹45,223.74 crore to LIC’s market valuation, pushing it to ₹5,96,162.66 crore.

The insurance giant’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹54.52 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, marking a 6.45% year-on-year increase. LIC also saw an uptick in renewal premium income, which reached ₹79,138 crore for the quarter, up from ₹77,368 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, management expenses dropped significantly to ₹16,495 crore from ₹24,709 crore during the same period last year.

 

Also Read: 

LIC
Advertisment