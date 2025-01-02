'Living Nostradamus' Nicolas Aujula Predicts World War III In 2025

Nicolas Aujula, a London-based hypnotherapist known as the "Living Nostradamus," has made alarming predictions for 2025. Renowned for forecasting major events like the COVID-19 pandemic, Aujula has warned of global conflict, natural disasters, and political upheaval in the coming year.

Third World War and Global Violence

The 38-year-old hypnotherapist predicts that the third world war will erupt in 2025, ushering in an era of widespread violence and unrest. Aujula stated, “The third world war will happen in 2025, and evil and violence will take over the Earth.” He foresees a grim scenario where individuals engage in violence under the guise of religion and nationalism, devoid of sympathy. “This year, people will kill each other in the name of religion and nationality, and there will be no sympathy. Political murders will take place, and a deep reign of violence and evil will spread across the world,” he added.

Climate Change and Natural Disasters

In addition to geopolitical turmoil, Aujula predicts severe natural disasters tied to the climate crisis. He warns of excessive rainfall and catastrophic floods displacing millions and causing widespread property damage. He also points to the possibility of a rapid rise in sea levels, potentially submerging entire cities.

Political Challenges and Economic Crisis

On the political front, Aujula foresees challenges for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, coupled with a global economic downturn driven by rising inflation. He predicts that many nations may face severe economic crises by the end of 2025. However, Aujula also envisions a potential reconciliation between UK Princes William and Harry, adding a hopeful note amid his otherwise grim forecasts.

Aujula’s Prophetic Journey

Nicolas Aujula attributes his foresight to a profound dream he experienced at the age of 17, which he claims provided him with glimpses of future events. He has previously predicted significant occurrences such as Donald Trump’s presidential victory, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Aujula, his prophetic abilities emerged during a severe illness in his teenage years, which also revealed visions of his past lives. He believes in the immortality of the soul and its continual rebirth, a perspective he credits to his ability to foresee future events.

As Aujula's predictions for 2025 unfold, the world watches with anticipation, eager to see whether his visions will come to pass.