Locals Clash With Police During Eviction Drive In Manipur's Imphal East

Tensions prevailed in Manipur’s Imphal East after a clash broke out between the police and protestors during an eviction drive of local structures in Chingmerirong area.

The eviction drive was carried out by a team accompanied by the police force, following which they were confronted by locals who opposed the eviction.

The eviction drive was launched by the administration following the Manipur High Court order to vacate all structures in the scheduled land in Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, the protesting locals claimed that the area belong to their ancestors and alleged that the Manipur revenue department manipulated the land records. Despite persistent efforts by the eviction team, the eviction could not take place due to intense protests.

"We are protesting against the High Court ruling as there is a manipulation by the revenue department in giving land certificates. This area belongs to our forefathers and to the Chingmeirong people only since time immemorial,” said A Sharma, Chingmeirong Development Organisation president.

"Someone turning up to claim the area will not be tolerated. We will stick to our demands and will not sacrifice," he added.

In protest against the eviction drive, the demonstrators also blocked the main road.