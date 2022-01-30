Low-Intensity IED Blast In Shillong, No Casualties Reported

A low intensity blast occurred in Shillong’s busy Khydailad area on Sunday triggering panic among the public, Shillong police said.

However, there was no loss of lives reported owing to the weekend lockdown in place in the state. The blast took place at around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state, according to the police.

Minimal damages to nearby shops were reported as the front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged, police further informed.

The blast was from an improvised explosive device (IED), PTI reported quoting a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and bomb squad members arrived at the spot to sweep for further threat. The matter is under investigation, the police officer informed.