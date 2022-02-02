Maharashtra: 1000 Gelatin Sticks, Detonators Seized In Thane, 3 Held

As many as 1000 gelatin sticks and 1000 detonators have been seized by Maharashtra police in Thane’s Bhiwandi.

Three persons have been arrested for possessing the explosives, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

"Three accused persons, residents of Palghar had reached Bhiwandi with 1000 gelatin sticks and 1000 detonators in a car. The illegally brought explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi," the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alpesh alias Balya Hiraji Patel (34), Pankaj Chauhan (23) and Sameer alias Samya Ramchandra Vedga (27).

Last year in February, around 20 gelatin sticks which were found in a vehicle parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s house created headlines as it led to a massive security scare for the billionaire.

Gelatin sticks are generally used for blasting purposes in quarries, but have been used for terror attacks in the past.