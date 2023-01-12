Man Arrested For Breaching PM Modi's Security Cover In Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security cover was reportedly breached during his rally at Karantaka’s Hubpalli on Thursday evening.

The incident happened during the prime minister’s roadshow at Hubpalli where he arrived to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival.

In a viral video, a man tried to garland PM Modi while he was waving at the people from his convoy on the road and the person ran near the PM, breaching his security cover. Security forces were quick to act and pulled the man away from the PM.

“A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi,” news agency ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote.

Reportedly, the man just wanted to give the prime minister a garland and had no ill intentions.

As January 12 is observed as National Youth Day, PM Modi addressed the youth of the nation from this youth festival. More than 7,500 delegates from all over the country participated in the festival. The theme of this year’s National Youth Festival is ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat’ – a theme surrounding five topics covering diverse areas of work, industry and innovation, climate change, health and peace.