A man was reportedly found dead inside a parked car in Guwahati city on Monday morning.

The deceased man, identified as one Kankan Kalita (27), hails from Rangiya in Kamrup district.

According to reports, Kalita was found inside a car bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BM 2806’ which was parked on the roadside.

Meanwhile, police said that Kankan was a driver by profession and succumbed due to a heart attack.

Police later reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.