Man Held For Smuggling Exotic Animals From Thailand To India

Customs officials in Chennai have apprehended a passenger with five rare exotic animals.

According to reports, the passenger had arrived from Bangkok on October 23 and tried to sneak the animals inside his check-in baggage.

The animals include five Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus. They were found during baggage screening at the airport.

Following the recovery, the passenger was arrested the animals were sent back to Thailand for rehabilitation.

In the past few months, animal smuggling has been rampant across the borders.

There were reports of even Kangaroos being smuggled into India.