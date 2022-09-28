Man Held With Gecko In Guwahati

City police on Tuesday apprehended a man in possession of a gecko in Basistha area.

The arrested man has been identified as one Pranab Ranghang.

The arrest was made based on specific inputs about a possible wildlife trade attempt.

Later, the rescued Gecko was handed over to the forest department for further proceedings.

Geckos and particularly Tokay Geckos are smuggled for certain reasons including medicinal benefits as believed by many. Its fluid or blood is said to be useful in treating cancer and it is mostly in parts of China.

The prices as per sources surge in multiple lakhs for just one gecko.

There is, however, no scientific proof of any supposed curative property of the body fluids of a Tokay Gecko, or any other gecko.

Other reasons such as the chemical composition of the glue that enables the geckos to stick to almost any surface are also one. But this research is said to be done within legal boundaries.