Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Supreme Court

A 50-year-old man attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court in Delhi by setting himself on fire on Friday.

As per reports, he was rushed to the hospital soon after. He suffered burn injuries and is under treatment.

The incident happened near the new building of the top court. The reason for him taking the drastic step is not yet known.

In a video that was taken by a bystander, the man could be seen lying on the road and crying as the police tried to help him.

“I am from a poor family. My family is starving,” the man could be heard saying as he told the police why he set himself ablaze.

Six months back, a similar incident occurred when a woman self-immolated outside the Supreme Court.