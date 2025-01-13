Manipur: Assam Rifles Vacate Makeshift Post Amid Harassment Allegation

A makeshift post of the Assam Rifles in the Kamjong district of Manipur had been in controversy lately. The locales of the Naga-dominated district in the violence ridden state of Manipur were complaining of frequent harassment by the officials of the makeshift post of Assam Rifles and recently a group destroyed the post protesting against the harassment.

The Assam Rifles makeshift camp at the Hongbei village was vacated on 12th January. As per reports, the decision to vacate the Hongbei post was taken during a meeting attended by a Brigadier of the Assam Rifles, the Kamjong Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police along with civil society organisations of the Tangkhul Naga community. Following the meeting, around 20 personnel vacated the post.

On Saturday (11th January), a timber-ladden vehicle was frisked by Assam Rifles personnels to which the villagers stood protesting with allegations of the personnels oversatepping its authority and interfering in the matters of the state forest department.

Reportedly, when the post commander said that timber should not be used commercially, local MLA Leishiyo Keishing replied as “it was not your duty.”

In a viral video, Keishing was seen confronting an Assam Rifles officer on the matter. Despite his intervention, the paramilitary forces allegedly refused to cooperate. This escalated the tensions further. However, Assam Rifles has denied the allegations.

“On January 11, Assam Rifles personnel manning the post at Hongbei inspected a vehicle and discerned that the vehicle loaded with timber did not have mandated documents. Assam Rifles personnel stopped the vehicle following procedures,” the Assam Rifles said, refuting the charges.

Following the refusal of Assam Rifles personnel to cooperate with the protesters, residents gathered at the temporary camp, demanding an end to the frisking operations and the withdrawal of Assam Rifles personnel from there.

After Assam Rifles personnel reportedly used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowd, the protest turned violent. The protesters destroyed the temporary camp, insisting that the Assam Rifles vacate the area entirely, and concomitantly the matter spread to neighbouring villages, where residents blocked roads to prevent reinforcements from reaching the site.