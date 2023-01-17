Manipur: Five Cops Arrested With Huge Consignment Of Drugs

A team of police commandos were reportedly arrested with a huge consignment of drugs in Manipur.

According to information, five police personnel were arrested for their involvement in smuggling of the drugs consignment. The consignment contained heroin and WY tablets along with Rs 80,000 unaccounted cash.

Acting on specific information, the team of Manipur police intercepted a vehicle along the national highway 102 (Imphal-Moreh road) and seized around 1.336 Kilograms of suspected Heroin and 9.151 Kilograms of suspected WY tablets, packed in 100 soaps cases.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is said to be around Rs 3 crore.

The arrested cops have been identified as - Kh Achouba Singh of MPTC, attached to CDO Unit, Kakching (team commander); Th Subhash Chothe of 7th MR, presently attached with CDO, Unit, Kakching; Y Dineshwar Meitei of Imphal West district, presently attached with CDO Unit, Kakching; M Premchandra Singh of 6th MR, attached with CDO Unit, Kakching; and N Dorendrajit Singh of 6th MR, attached with CDO Unit, Kakching.

Currently, they are held under detention, informed Shrey Vats, Superintendent of Police, Kakching district in Manipur.