Manipur: Five-Day Working Week For Govt Offices From April 1

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that all government offices in the state will observe a five-day working week from Monday to Friday starting April 1.

There will also be new timings for summer and winter sessions.

The new rules apply to all offices, agencies, bodies and public sector undertakings (PSU) under the state government excluding vacation departments.

The working hours from Monday to Friday will be from 9 am to 5.30 pm for summer (March to October). The winter timing will be from 9 am to 5 pm. (November to February)

Both the seasons will have a lunch break from 1 pm to 1.30 pm.

He also announced that all state government schools will start from 8am from Monday to Saturday.

Singh said that the five-day working system will help employees to find a balance between work and family life.

In the recently-held assembly elections in Manipur, the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-members assembly.

Singh took oath as Manipur CM for the second consecutive time last week at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Also Read: NRC Should Be Reviewed And Conducted One Again: Assam CM