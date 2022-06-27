Top Stories

Manipur: Miscreants Hurl Grenade at Govt Official's Residence
Representative Image
An explosion took place outside the residence of a senior government official in Manipur’s capital city of Imphal on Sunday night.

According to reports, the explosion was triggered by a grenade which was hurled by unidentified miscreants at around 9.40 pm.

The government official in question is director of panchayat and rural development department – Pangeijam Gojendro at Imphal East in Manipur.

The grenade which was hurled was reportedly made in China.

Although a section of the house was damaged in the explosion, no casualty or injury was reported.

This is the second such attack within a week. On June 24, unidentified miscreants had targeted the residence of Manipur agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh.

The explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED).

