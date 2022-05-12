Manipur: Narcotics Worth Over Rs 31 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested Including Cop

Manipur police seized 2.1 kg of narcotic substances worth over Rs 31 crore and arrested two drug smugglers who were in possession of it.

Additionally, one Manipur police head constable was also arrested in connection to it.

As per reports, a team from Kangpokpi police station led by two sub inspectors — Hemjamang Khongsai and Raju Singh conducted a vehicle check along the Imphal-Dimapur highway in the district under the supervision of the SP.

The team then intercepted an unregistered vehicle driven by Solensei Haokip (23) with an occupant from Churachandpur district, Jamgoulen Haokip (21).

Upon searching, 212 soap cases with suspected heroin weighing around 2.131 kg, worth over Rs 31 crore in the international market were recovered.

During preliminary interrogation, the two smugglers revealed that the seized drugs from were obtained from one Lunminthang Haokip alias Mimim Taqchapa of Kholmun village in Churachandpur district.

Haokip is a head constable in the Manipur police force and is now posted at Churachandpur, where he is attached to the CID(SB) at the Henglep post.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the trio under sections 21(C)/29/60(3) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act.

Further investigation is on.

