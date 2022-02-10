Manipur Poll Dates Rescheduled To February 29 & March 5

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur to February 29 and March 5.

The elections were earlier supposed to be held on February 27 and March 3.

Hence, the voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase of voting to happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

The EC, in a statement, said that the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

"The commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of the poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur," the poll panel said in a statement.

The Commission had visited Manipur on February 7,8 to review election preparedness and held interaction with political parties and senior officials.

"Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit," it said.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Notably, the EC had also rescheduled date for Punjab poll from February 14 to February 20 following demands from the state government and various political parties.