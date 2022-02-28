Manipur Polls: EC To Decide On Repoll In Keithelmanbi After BJP-Cong Workers Clash

Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal on Monday said that the state Election Commission is examining whether or not to continue the polls amid reports of poll disruption in Manipur’s Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district.

As per reports, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) machine was found broken, leaving the poll body in a dilemma whether to continue or go for a repoll.

"An incident of poll disruption has been reported in Keithelmanbi. This has led to a delay in the polling process. The EVM machine has been broken, and we're examining whether to continue polls here today or go for a repoll,” Agarwal said.

Reportedly, clashes had broken out between BJP and Congress workers in Keithelmanbi after the Opposition party raised allegations of booth capturing.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting is scheduled to continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. He is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP has decided to go solo this time and is contesting all 60 seats.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.