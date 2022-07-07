Manipur: Two Ultras Nabbed In Separate Operations

Two cadres of different proscribed organizations were apprehended in Manipur during separate operations conducted by troopers of Assam Rifles and state police jointly.

One of the cadres, a self-styled “defence secretary” of the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF), was nabbed by Keithelmanbi Battalion of the Rifles and state police in Imphal East district

He was later handed over to Lamlai police station for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, the Phundrei battalion of the Assam Rifles along with police apprehended a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak).

The cadre was nabbed during an operation at Sugnu bazar in Kakching district.

Later, he was also later handed over to Lamlai police station.