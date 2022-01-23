Manipur Youth Sets New Guinness World Record, 109 Push-Ups In One Minute

A 24-year-old youth from Manipur, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

Singh is a two-time Guinness World Record holder. He smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute

The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Manipuri youth for his achievement.

"Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!,” he tweeted.