Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Rattles Nepal

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked Nepal on Sunday morning.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district.

No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

It may be mentioned that the recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property has necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters.

In April 25, 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.