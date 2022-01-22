West Bengal: Massive Fire At Thermocol Factory In Howrah

A massive fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon.

Three fire tenders have reached the spot and attempts are on to douse the fire, reported ANI. Around 200 to 250 workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out, Panchan Mallick, a worker said.

He said, “We were working inside the factory when the fire broke out at 12.30 pm. Initially, we tried to control the fire but couldn't”.

Meanwhile, company supervisor Sunetra Chattopadhyay said that all the workers who were stuck in the fire, had been rescued.

She said, “A fire extinguishing system was there inside the factory. However, it couldn't be used to save one part of the factory from burning completely. We have incurred a loss of about Rs 1 lakh”.