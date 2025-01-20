Mazbat Gangrape: All Offenders Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

In a landmark ruling, all offenders involved in the Mazbat gangrape case have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. The verdict, hailed as a significant step towards justice for the victim and the community, comes after a thorough investigation and an unwavering commitment by law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable for their heinous crime.

Advertisment

Central to the success of this case was the tireless dedication of Phulkan Narzary, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Investigating Officer (IO). Her meticulous work, in collaboration with the Udalguri Police, played an essential role in ensuring the conviction of the offenders.

Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case.



All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court.



Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, @udalguripolice, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice. pic.twitter.com/8lAmOf3kFu — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 20, 2025

The Assam Police took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to recognize the diligent efforts of Ms. Narzary, commending her for her relentless pursuit of justice. In their statement, the Assam Police said: “Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case. All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court. Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, @udalguripolice, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice.”