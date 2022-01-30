Meetei Mayek to Replace Bengali Script in Manipuri Newspapers from 2023

All newspapers in Manipuri will be using the Meetei Mayek script instead of Bengali from January 15, 2023.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL), All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) held in Imphal recently.

The Meetei Mayek content will be gradually introduced in every Manipuri newspaper from February 1 this year to avoid inconvenience due to any abrupt change.

The release also asked the media houses of the state to publish a countdown as a reminder of the change that will come into effect from January next year.

Earlier the date for replacing the Bengali script with Meetei Mayek was fixed on February 5, 2022.