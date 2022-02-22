Militant Outfit Claims Responsibility For Manipur Bomb Attack

Proscribed militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has claimed responsibility for the Sunday night bomb attack in the state's Kakching district that injured two jawans of Indo Tibetan Border Police who had come to the state for election duty.

The outfit in a statement issued to the media maintained the attack was made in connection with the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

CorCom, an umbrella body of valley based militant groups, has imposed a total shut down from 1 am Tuesday till the Prime Minister leaves the state.

Modi is due to address a poll rally at Imphal in connection with the upcoming Manipur elections scheduled to be held on two phases on Feb 28 and March 5.

Two jawans hailing from Uttarakhand were injured after miscreants triggered an IED blast at Wangoo Lupa Maroop area in Kakching district on Sunday around 8 pm.

The ITBP jawans were on night patrolling duty when the blast occurred. The injured have been admitted in a hospital at the state capital.