Mirabai Chanu Bags Gold In Singapore, Qualifies For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Star lifter and Olympian medalist, Mirabai Chanu, has qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category on Friday by bagging the gold medal in the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Chanu lifted 191kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field in the 55kg weight category, followed by Australia’s Jessica Sewastenko’s at 167kg (77kg+90kg), a whopping 24kg less than Chanu’s.

Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia finished third with a best effort of 165kg (75kg+90kg).

This was the 27-year-old Chanu's first appearance in a major event since her historic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 49 kg category. She has already booked her slot at the Birmingham Games in the 49 kg division, thanks to her Commonwealth Games.

However, Mirabai Chanu is expected to compete in the 55kg division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in a bid to increase her chances of clinching a gold.