In a First, Mizoram Firearms Bureau Hands Over Confiscated Arms To State Police

In a historic development, a function on transfer and handing over of confiscated arms from Mizoram Firearms Bureau to Mizoram Police was held for the first time ever on Monday at Arya Mess, Police headquarters, Aizawl.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana was the chief guest at the function.

Commissioner and Secretary (Home) and Chairman, Mizoram Firearms Bureau H Lalengmawia handed over the arms to Mizoram DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva, who received it on behalf of Mizoram Police, in the presence of the state home minister and other senior government officials and police officers.

As per the provisions of Arms Rules, 2016, the Government of Mizoram constituted a Firearms Bureau for the State of Mizoram on February 10, 2021, where the Home Secretary, Government of Mizoram is Chairman, AIGP (P&L), Mizoram is Member Secretary and District Magistrate, Aizawl District is Member.

The Firearms Bureau is a body where all captured, confiscated, recovered, seized or surrendered firearms or ammunitions are deposited to be disposed of or destroyed by the Bureau, according to the conditions of these items.

As of now, Mizoram Firearms Bureau does not have a separate office or staff and the office staff of Mizoram Police Central Armoury under AIGP (P&L), deal with the work of the Bureau, and the Central Armoury of Mizoram Police at 1st Bn. MAP, Aizawl is adopted as its Armoury.

The Firearms Bureau collects information about the availability of firearms or ammunition from all the districts of Mizoram that can be deposited to the Bureau. The office staff pursued the search physically whenever necessary and it is is by virtue of their zeal that a large number of weapons/munitions was handed over to Mizoram Police.

The estimated total value of these items is Rs. 50 lakh.

49 firearms and 48 grenade shells were transferred and handed over to Mizoram Police from Mizoram Firearms Bureau - 24 AK Type 56 Rifles, 8 AK type 81 Rifles, 7 M4 A1 Carbines, one MA3 MK-II Rifle, 6 H&K Series Rifles, 2 MA 3 MK-II Rifles Drum side Magazine with Bipod, one number of Carbine BA94 MK-I, 48 numbers of 40 mm Grenade Shell.

(With Inputs from ANI)