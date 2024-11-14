Mizoram: Heroin, Areca Nuts Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized In Multiple Ops

Assam Rifles and local law enforcement agencies, seized a large quantity of Heroin No. 4 and illegal Areca Nuts, with an estimated value of Rs 1.5 crore, in multiple operations conducted in Aizawl and Champhai districts of Mizoram, between November 12 and November 13, 2024. The operations led to the apprehension of five individuals involved in the illicit trade.

On November 12, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles intercepted and seized 113 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at Rs 84.75 lakh, at Melbuk Road Junction. Three women from Khawzawl were arrested in connection with the seizure, according to the statement.

In a separate operation, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl recovered 34.5 grams of Heroin No. 4, worth Rs 24.15 lakh, from the Zemabawk Kawn Veng II area in Aizawl district. One individual, identified as 27-year-old H Vanlalmuanpuia from Chanmari, Aizawl, was arrested.

On November 13, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 4,900 kilograms of illegal Areca Nuts, valued at Rs 39.30 lakh, in New Champhai. In another operation, a combined team of Assam Rifles, Excise and Narcotics, and the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered 11 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 7.15 lakh from the Edenthar Veng area of Aizawl. One individual, Joseph Laltlanjima, 22, a resident of Edenthar, was arrested during this operation.

"The entire consignment along with apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar, Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, Excise & Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, for further legal proceedings," the statement added.

The ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband along the Indo-Myanmar border remains a major concern for the state of Mizoram and India as a whole.