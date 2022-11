Guwahati police on Tuesday morning apprehended a most wanted supari mafia from a hotel in Beltola area.

The accused, identified as Jasbir Singh Satowal, was nabbed from hotel Tokyo Tower today morning.

A resident of Nagpur, Singh is accused for illegally smuggling supari from Burma and selling it in the international market, police said.

Police further informed that there many more people involved in the nexus and efforts are on to identify each one of them.

Further investigation is underway.