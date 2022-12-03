MP: Driver Dies Of Heart Attack, Bus Crashes Into Several Cars; Many Injured

In a dramatic turn of events, a city bus crashed into several vehicles after the driver suffered a heart attack and died at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

During the ordeal, one person was killed while several others were injured as rickshaws and motorbikes were run over.

The situation could have been worse but the bus was at a relatively low speed speed and its low floor also ensured that people dragged by it did not go under it.

The bus later turned turtle after colliding with an e-richshaw.

According to police, six people, including bus passengers and two children in the e-rickshaw, were grievously injured. An elderly person, whos identity was not established, was hit by the bus and died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver has been identified as 60-year-old Hardev Pal. He had been working with the City Metro bus service for a decade.

Pal suffered a sudden heart attack while driving which led to his death and he fell onto the steering wheel, leading to the tragedy.