MP: Nigerian, Mizoram Nationals Held With Narcotics Worth Rs 100 Crore

In a major haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday seized a huge amount of drugs worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Three persons including a Nigerian and two Mizoram girls were arrested in connection to it.

According to reports, the trio was arrested from a hotel at Chikmagalur square in Itarsi with 20kg of heroin following specific inputs. The Nigerian supplier is said to be an expert in mixes that improves potency of narcotics.

Police told media that NCB has seized narcotics worth 'Rs 100 crore' from those arrested. They have been taken to Indore for further investigations.

This operation is said to be a result of strong surveillance and intel gathering by NCB on international drug networks especially Afghan heroin supply networks working in association with Nigerian syndicates, say officials.

It is learned that Afghanistan origin heroin is being smuggled to other parts of the world by various couriers and India is one of the transit points

Investigations in coordination with foreign authorities are being conducted to identify other persons involved in the illicit drug syndicate.

