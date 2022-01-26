Top Stories

Mumbai Police Books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Five Others For Copyright Act Violation

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.
Mumbai Police Books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Five Others For Copyright Act Violation
Pratidin Time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials have been booked by Mumbai Police for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

sundar pichai
Mumbai police
Google

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com