Must Visit Tea Gardens in Assam

Assam is world famous for its quality of tea as well as the natural beauty of the tea plantation area. This tea is being savored not only nationally but also internationally.

Assam is the world's largest tea growing region, producing more than 400 million kgs of tea annually. Beautiful tea estates of Assam cover about 2,16, 200 hectares of land. Assam today comprises of more than 100 tea estates. Cropping season normally begins from March and lasts by mid December. The first plucking starts in March and continuous for around two months. The second plucking season starts from June.

Domestically, Assam tea is quite popular in the commercial market. The reason behind it is obviously for it is loved and savored by all Indians. The taste is quite distinct and refreshing with a strong aroma and burgundy-reddish pigment. The tea is quite malty as it binds very perfectly to form a perfect chai.

Tea gardens of Assam attract tourists from several corners of the world. Assam is a place where you'll get to witness massive green blanketed tea gardens which is a treat to the eyes. Assam has approximately 800 tea estates there. Here are the names of a few tea estates in Assam.

Ghograjan Tea Estate

Located in Dibrugarh in Assam, this tea estate dates back to the 1930s. Today, it is being run by the fifth generation of the family. Ghograjan means ‘a small river’ in the local language. One of the top tea gardens in Assam, it is spread over 350 acres of land lying along the Ghagra River. Rated high by industry experts, the tea estate produces one of the best quality Assam Orthodox and CTC (Crush, Tear, and Curl) tea. Also, every batch of tea that leaves the garden is put through a complex testing process, and the tea is packaged right in the family estate.