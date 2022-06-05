Must Visit Tea Gardens in Assam

Assam is world famous for its quality of tea as well as the natural beauty of the tea plantation area. This tea is being savored not only nationally but also internationally.
Assam is the world's largest tea growing region, producing more than 400 million kgs of tea annually. Beautiful tea estates of Assam cover about 2,16, 200 hectares of land. Assam today comprises of more than 100 tea estates. Cropping season normally begins from March and lasts by mid December. The first plucking starts in March and continuous for around two months. The second plucking season starts from June.
Domestically, Assam tea is quite popular in the commercial market. The reason behind it is obviously for it is loved and savored by all Indians. The taste is quite distinct and refreshing with a strong aroma and burgundy-reddish pigment. The tea is quite malty as it binds very perfectly to form a perfect chai.
Tea gardens of Assam attract tourists from several corners of the world. Assam is a place where you'll get to witness massive green blanketed tea gardens which is a treat to the eyes. Assam has approximately 800 tea estates there. Here are the names of a few tea estates in Assam.
Located in Dibrugarh in Assam, this tea estate dates back to the 1930s. Today, it is being run by the fifth generation of the family. Ghograjan means ‘a small river’ in the local language. One of the top tea gardens in Assam, it is spread over 350 acres of land lying along the Ghagra River. Rated high by industry experts, the tea estate produces one of the best quality Assam Orthodox and CTC (Crush, Tear, and Curl) tea. Also, every batch of tea that leaves the garden is put through a complex testing process, and the tea is packaged right in the family estate.
Manohari Tea Estate
The first one to make to our list of best tea gardens in Assam is Manohari Tea Estate. Bringing your fresh cup of morning tea since the British era, this renowned tea estate is settled in the upper region of Assam at an elevation of 390 ft above sea level along the Indian-Burmese border. The estate is spread across an area of 1800 acres and 1000 acres is covered with tea bushes.
Sonapur Tea Estate
Going beyond the surreal beauty of tea estates in Assam, the Sonapur tea estate will take you to Guwahati which is known as the heart of the North-East. Established by the Britishers in early 1924, this tea estate has been taken over by the three generations of the Bhaduri Family. Spreading the strong brew of their high-quality CTC tea, this estate started its journey by producing Orthodox tea in the initial years. Throughout these years, this tea estate in Assam has established a name among the major companies like Tata tea and Levers.
Halmari Tea Estate
One of the leading tea estates in Assam, Halmari, is located in the Moran district, covering about t534 hectares of land. The Daga Family owns the tea estate. The estate is one of the famous and the biggest producers of different varieties of Assam tea available for buyers throughout the year. The clientele of the estate is not just localized within India but spread across the world; many hotel chains keep the tea manufactured at this tea estate in Assam. Visitors can watch the art of plucking the tea leaves, which usually takes about five to six days. Famed products from the tea garden are Orthodox and CTC teas.
Amsoi Tea Estate
Amsoi Tea Estate is located in Nagaon district of Assam. Earlier, the estate was named Meragarh Tea Estate. However, it is still known with the former name in the government record. The estate was called Amsoi in 1956 when Mr. Manohar Lal Mahindra and Mr. Mohan Lal Malpani took the proprietorship of the garden. Amidst the tea garden, there exists a tea factory to make tea from green leaves. There are two small divisions of the tea garden in Amsoi. Both the gardens run in the name of Sri Krishna Tea Company Private Limited. In Morigaon district, another small tea garden is run by the same company. This small tea garden is known as Mukesh Bug. Almost one thousand workers are engaged in different categories of works in the two gardens.
Mangalam Tea Estate
The total area of the entire tea garden is 118 hectares. The tea plants are planted close to each other resulting in a distinct tea plantation pattern. The estate produces a smoother tea compared to the production of the other estates. This is what makes Mangalam Tea Estate unique and popular. The structure of the tea estate is designed in such a way that it creates no hindrance in working. The estate also provides roads after each one acre of tea plantation so that it becomes easier to access and to have efficient working in the tea garden.
Nonoi Tea Estate
Locally known as the Rangamati, the name of this estate emerged from the waterfalls which were called noi-noi in the colloquial British language, hence the name “Nonoi”. Resting at the peak of the Karbi range in Nagaon district of Assam, the tea estate spreads across an area of 959.17 hectares, this tea estate is situated at an altitude of 225 metres above sea level where the tea plantations are harvested.
Amchong Tea Estate
The Amchong Tea Garden lies close to Guwahati. It is one of the top tea estates in Assam. Spreading over a total acre of 1782, it is one of the most famous estates in Assam, known for its superior tea production. The estate is located in the Kamrup district with an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 kgs of tea. The good news is that loyal patrons can buy fresh tea leaves direct from the estate at the best-negotiated prices.
Also Read: Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: 21 New Ministers Take Oath