Mutual Fund Folios Hit Record High, SIP Inflows Grow In Dec 2024

Mutual fund folios in India reached an all-time high of 22,50,03,545 in December 2024, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), released on Thursday.

Retail mutual fund folios, which encompass equity, hybrid, and solution-oriented schemes, also set a new record at 17,89,93,911 for December 2024, up from 17,54,84,468 in November 2024. Retail assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 39,91,313 crores in December, showing a slight increase from Rs 39,70,220 crores the previous month.

The number of new systematic investment plans (SIPs) registered in December 2024 was notably high, reaching 54,27,201. The SIP AUM stood at Rs 13,63,137.39 crores during the same period. The SIP contribution also saw an increase, rising to Rs 26,459.49 crore in December 2024, compared to Rs 25,319.66 crore in November.

The total number of SIP accounts reached a record 10,32,02,796 in December, up from 10,22,66,590 in November 2024.

“Despite volatile market conditions, equity-oriented schemes continued to see strong inflows, reflecting investors’ confidence and commitment to stay invested for the long term. This behaviour highlights the growing maturity of investors. The SIP contribution reached an all-time high of Rs 26,459.49 crores in December 2024, reflecting investors' steadfast commitment to their financial goals,” said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

In a related development, inflows into equity mutual funds also saw a notable rise in December 2024, with Rs 41,155 crore recorded, marking a 14.5 per cent increase compared to Rs 35,943.4 crore in November. This increase continues a positive trend, with December marking the 46th consecutive month of positive equity inflows, which began in March 2021.

“Despite market volatility, SIP numbers have remained strong, reflecting retail investor confidence in long-term investments in India. The near 50 per cent growth in SIPs over the past year is a testament to the strong conviction of investors. We've also seen significant interest in sectoral and thematic funds, with mid-and small-cap segments attracting robust flows,” said Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution and Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers.

