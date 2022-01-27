Myanmar National, 2 Others Nabbed With Explosives In Mizoram

Three persons including a Myanmar national have been apprehended with explosives in Mizoram’s Saiha district on Thursday.

The persons were nabbed during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police. A recovery of 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators was also made.

Additionally, Indian currency amounting to Rs 73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle bearing registration number MZ 07 7936 were also recovered.

“Two Indian citizens and a Myanmar citizen from the Chin National Front (CNF), who transported the explosives and detonators, have been apprehended in the operation,” the Assam Rifles official said in an official statement.

CNF is a Chin nationalist political organisation fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar.

Its armed wing is the Chin National Army (CNA), the official said.

The identities of the arrestees were not revealed to maintain secrecy and further proceed in the investigation.