Naga Militant Held With Arms, Ammunition In Arunachal

Security forces of Digboi Battalion of Red Shield Division on Tuesday apprehended an active militant cadre of East Naga National Group (ENNG) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

It was informed that one pistol and eight live rounds were recovered from the possession of the militant.

Later, he was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier last month, an active cadre belonging to the ENNG was apprehended by Assam police and Indian Army in the general area of New Balijan of Sadiya district in Assam.

The apprehended cadre was identified as Rangashor Chakma, a resident of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. One 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and four live rounds were recovered from him.

After questioning, the cadre confessed that he belongs to the ENNG group and that he was involved in extortion activities.

(Representative Image)