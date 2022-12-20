Nagaland: Six Assam Youths Held For Attempting To Join ULFA-I

A total of six youths hailing from Assam were arrested in Nagaland for allegedly trying to join the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Sources said that youths were on their way towards Myanmar from Nagaland’s Mon district.

They were apprehended before they could cross the international border, sources informed.

The arrested youths have been identified as Anand Moran, Parmanand Bora, Jayanta Gogoi, Mon Baruah, Biplab Gogoi and Jiten Gogoi.

A linkman of the militant outfit was also arrested in connection to it, identified as Biman Baruah.

Further investigation is on.

In October this year, security forces apprehended three youths in Assam’s Tinsukia district for attempting to join the ULFA-I.

The trio was nabbed by troopers of Assam Rifles from a bus at Jagun.

The trio was reportedly travelling to Jagun from Sivasagar with an aim to join the banned militant outfit.

Later, they were handed over to the Lekapani police station for further legal proceedings.