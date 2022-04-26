Nagaland Bans Single-Use Plastic

The Nagaland government has imposed a ban on single-use plastic in the entire state to eradicate the environment and ecological threat posed by its rampant use.

“The ban on single-use plastics shall be made effective from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette in the entire state of Nagaland,” an official notification said on April 25.

Items containing plastic such as earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or poly-vinyl chloride banners less than 100 micron, stirrers have been prohibited from now onwards, the order stated.

Hence, the state government has asked all individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, religious institutions and faith-based institutions, industrial establishments, banquet halts, etc. and central and state government departments, agencies, commissions, PSUs, Missions, etc. including military and paramilitary in the state to abide the order.

All Individual, institution, and commercial establishments and central and state government departments / agencies / commissions / PSUs / missions, etc. including militaries/paramilitaries in the state shall abide the ban and any breach shall be liable for penalties, the order further stated.

