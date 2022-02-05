Nagaland: Man Arrested For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Test Reports

A person has been arrested from Nagaland’s Dimapur for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 test reports to passengers travelling to Manipur from Blue Hill Bus station area.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Samsung (39), asked for a payment of Rs 500 per person and would arrange fake COVID-19 test reports within an hour.

According to a press release by Dimapur DCP (Crime) and PRO, the police team, acting of specific information, disguised themselves as passengers in need of negative COVID-19 test report. Samung who works for IMA Travels (Dimapur to Imphal) offered to arrange it on payment basis.

Subsequently, he was arrested and a case was registered under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

It was later revealed that the he used to collect Aadhar card and money from passengers. Then he would go to Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam bordering Dimapur and pay commission to testing centre staff stationed there and arrange for fake Covid-19 test report without travelers being tested physically.

The case is currently being investigated.