Nagaland: NDPP, BJP To Continue Alliance For Assembly Polls

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP has mutually agreed to continue their alliance in Nagaland with seat sharing ratio of 40:20 in the forthcoming state Legislative Assembly elections. in 2023.

While, the NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP will contest in 20 seats.

“The leadership of the two parties led by BJP president JP Nadda and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP has mutually agreed to continue the alliance with seat sharing in the forthcoming elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly,” a joint statement issued by NDPP secretary general Abu Metha and BJP leader in-charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli said on Tuesday.

There will be no friendly contest in any constituency, the statement said.

It further said that a core committee of NDPP and BP Members will formulate the election strategy to decide the seats at an appropriate time to decide in which seat each party will contest respectively.

The NDPP-BJP alliance was formed in 2018 ahead of the assembly elections where NDPP contested in 40 seats and the BJP contested in 20 seats. The pre-poll alliance won the mandate of the people to form the government.

“The alliance has provided Nagaland with a stable government and carried out all round accelerated development with the full-fledged support of PM Modi’s government, and Nagaland has witnessed an era of economic growth with the prevalence of a peaceful environment guided by the Common Minimum Program of the alliance. The state government has played the role of an active facilitator in the peace process and serious efforts continue to be made by the state government and the Government of India with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah towards finding a peaceful solution through the ongoing political dialogue,” the statement said.