Assam: Eviction In Nagaon Against Encroachment

The Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon, Debashish Sharma, has announced that an eviction drive will soon be conducted on several encroached government lands in the district.

Thousands of bighas of government land and parts of reserved forest areas under various revenue circles in Nagaon have reportedly been illegally occupied, with some encroachers establishing permanent residences and cultivating farmland.

The Nagaon district administration had issued notices to the encroachers in September, urging them to vacate the land.

While some encroachers dismantled their structures voluntarily, others sought additional time by citing ongoing crop cultivation. In a humanitarian approach, the administration had granted them a three-month extension.

However, despite the deadline, several encroachers did not vacate the land.

The administration has now taken a firm stance and will carry out eviction operations at the encroachers’ premises.

Meanwhile, in an effort to avoid chaotic situations during the eviction, the administration has again appealed to encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily before the deployment of excavators.

