Nandinii Winter Wonderland 2024 Begins With Art, Culture, And Commerce

The much-awaited Nandini Winter Wonderland, a unique trade fair blending art, commerce, cuisine, and culture, commenced today at the Khanapara Indoor Stadium Field in Guwahati. The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several luminaries, including celebrated actress Nishita Goswami, Sadin and Satsori editor and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Nandini editor Maini Mohanta, Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia, Pratidin Group Directors Rishi Barua and Smitakshi B Goswami, Ruby Baruah, and Ajanta Goswami.

Organized by Pratidin Events Initiative in collaboration with Stoic Studio, this annual trade fair was launched in 2023 to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs from Assam and across the Northeast to showcase their products.

Highlights of the Inauguration

Actress Nishita Goswami lauded Pratidin Events for its positive step towards empowering women entrepreneurs. She expressed admiration for the variety of products on display, noting how this platform enables women entrepreneurs to reach a broader audience.

Novelist Anuradha Sharma Pujari commended the initiative for highlighting the creativity of women entrepreneurs and providing them with an opportunity to sell their products. She remarked that while homemakers have always been creative, they lacked platforms for showcasing their work in the past. The advent of technology has opened doors for them to turn their creativity into entrepreneurial ventures.

Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, praised Smitakshi B Goswami for her tireless efforts in organizing large-scale events like The Conclave by Pratidin Media Network in Delhi and the upcoming Achiever Awards 2024 in Dibrugarh, while still prioritizing this trade fair for women entrepreneurs.

Organizer’s Message

Smitakshi B Goswami, the event’s organizer, extended gratitude to all supporters, sponsors, and participants for their contributions to the success of the trade fair. She urged the public to visit the venue and support the participating entrepreneurs.

Additional Activities

Apart from the trade fair, Nandini Winter Wonderland will host a range of activities, including a drawing competition for children on December 1 and handicrafts workshops open to all. Evening cultural programs featuring renowned artists and bands from the region are scheduled daily from 5 PM onwards.

Notable Guests

The inaugural event also saw the presence of IOC Chief Manager (Contracts) Anamika Basumatary, RJ Aaliya, influencers Sweta Himatsingka and Divya Siotia, and Hirenjyoti Das. The dignitaries and influencers were warmly welcomed with traditional Assamese gamosas and gift hampers.

The fair’s primary sponsor is Topcem Cement, with additional support from Assam Tourism, NABARD, NEDFi, and North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC).

Visit Nandini Winter Wonderland at Khanapara Indoor Stadium Field and experience a vibrant celebration of entrepreneurship, art, and culture.